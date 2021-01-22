Chamber of Commerce and state officials fight to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and EDC says they're working with state officials to suspend former President Trump's decision to move U.S. Space Command to Hunstville, Alabama.

Reggie Ash, the Chief of Defense Development for the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and EDC, says, "We’re certainly very disappointed in the decision, although it was not an unexpected decision." He notes that politics could jeopardize national security.

Ash remarked, "We want President Biden to remove politics from the decision. Let’s let the military leaders make that decision based on what’s best for the mission of United States Space Command."

Ash tells KRDO that in a legislative session last week, the legislature passed a resolution encouraging President Biden to suspend Trump's decision. The resolution declares that "Moving the United States Space Command to Huntsville, will be incredibly disruptive to the National Defense Strategy. In addition, it will cause a major upheaval in existing infrastructure and jobs in the state, which will result in higher costs and less efficient outcomes for the United States military."

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce clarified that they're also working with Governor Jared Polis, along with Senators Michael Bennet and Senator John Hickenlooper, to further engage the Biden administration to suspend that decision.