El Paso County update on COVID vaccine for seniors 70+

EL PASO COUNTY (KRDO) -- For the more than 65,000 seniors who are 70 years old and older, El Paso County is actively vaccinating them as quickly as vaccines are received from the state.

There is a limited supply of vaccines, but El Paso County expects to receive increased doses from the state in the coming weeks.

Based on the need to provide two doses to each of the approximately 65,000 people 70 and older in the county, the process will likely take at least through the end of February.

If you have registered for a vaccine with one of the county's providers, know that they will contact you as soon as your vaccine is available, but it may take a few weeks to receive the vaccine.

El Paso County is working to enroll more providers every day in anticipation of vaccines becoming more widely available. Until the vaccine is widely available, it is important that everyone, including those who have received the vaccine, continue to follow prevention measures to slow the spread of the virus—wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, and stay home when you are sick.

For more information on the COVID vaccine please visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org/how-will-i-get-the-vaccine or call Pikes Peak United Way 211.

The health department is using a variety of healthcare providers. The partners include the major local hospital networks, some smaller healthcare facilities, and several pharmacy providers:

UCHealth

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services (Centura Health)

Kaiser Permanente

Peak Vista Community Health Centers

Matthews-Vu Medical Group

Optum

Safeway

El Paso County Public Health is working on a COVID-19 vaccine hotline for recipients who are more comfortable scheduling an appointment over the phone.