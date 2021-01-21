Colorado Tourism receives boost in funding
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Tourism Office is about to get a huge boost after securing $2.4 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The $2.4 million will be paired with a $600,000 dollar match from the Colorado Tourism Office for a grand total of $3 million. This grant will help projects aimed at driving faster recovery and long-term resiliency for the tourism industry which was deeply impacted by Covid-19.
The plan will fund a two-phase Colorado Tourism roadmap to recovery. The initial restart phase will identify strategies to drive recovery and job restoration, while the reimagine phase will focus on building long-term resilience and equipping destinations to create travel experiences aligned with new expectations and resident desires.
However, looking at the big picture, this money is just a small fix.
In 2019, the tourism industry attracted $24.4 billion in direct traveler spending, generating $1.5 billion dollars in state and local taxes.
In 2020, Tourism Economics reports that Colorado traveler spending fell by 50% between early March and late December. That impacted jobs, business earnings, and state and local tax revenues.
The Colorado Tourism Office will conduct a competitive process to select up to 20 Colorado-based Tourism Industry Associations and 32 Colorado Tourism Destinations that will receive additional funding from the grant money.
Comments
1 Comment
We should make the homeless people an attraction! They would draw more visitors than the Olympic Museum….which was a waste. Why do they have to give out so many free tickets.
Tour our Pot Shops and vape stores! See the tweakers in there run down Honda’s!
The hippies in Manitou Springs is almost like the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disney on nice days….ah, smell the body order. It’s like the sea.
See Colorado before it becomes California…..in the next month or so….
So many sites to see!