Colorado Springs prepares to start new urban forestry management plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Taking better care of the city's estimated 250,000 trees along sidewalks is the goal of a new plan approved last week by the City Council.

The Urban Forestry Management Plan will devote more resources and attention toward proper maintenance of those trees.

Councilman David Geislinger said the city fell behind on tree maintenance after the 2008 recession.

"As a consequence of that, we've seen situations where branches are breaking in windstorms and snowstorms," he said. "They're falling on cars and buildings. Approving the plan is a recognition that we haven't been honoring that responsibility well, and that we have a desire to do it better in the future."

Geislinger said the plan includes allocating an additional $200,000 to the City Forestry department this year, as well as hiring more personnel. He also said it would cost the city up to $7 million more annually to properly maintain trees.

"But there's an indirect cost, as well," he said. "A few years ago, we had a situation where we had to do an emergency payment of $75,000 to clean up after a storm because of the lack of tree health. The plan is a first step, and we need to get serious about it."

Geislinger said that the plan covers only sidewalk trees, not trees along waterways, in parks and open spaces, and along the Wildland Urban Interface along the city's western border; those categories will be addressed in the future.

KRDO will talk with City Forestry later Thursday to get its perspective on the plan.