Colorado Springs bakery makes Inauguration Day cupcakes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you want to feel a bit patriotic while satisfying your sweet tooth Wednesday, a bakery near Memorial Park is offering decorated cupcakes to celebrate Inauguration Day.

Icing on the Cake, near the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard, topped cupcakes with red, white and blue icing and sprinkles; even chocolate cupcakes got an all-American touch.

Owner Mischa Halberg said she had never before considered offering cupcakes to observe the swearing-in of a new president.

"I didn't think about it until (KRDO) called and asked if any bakeries were doing it," she said. "I think it's a good idea. We didn't think about it earlier because it was such a nasty election and figured that people want to forget about it. We hope people will enjoy the spirit represented by the cupcakes and not make them political."

KRDO called at least a dozen other bakeries Wednesday and found that they were closed or weren't offering special treats for Inauguration Day.

"I wish we had thought of it sooner, we might have tried it," one bakery manager said. "I've heard about cookies with President Biden's face on them, but that's more of a time-consuming process."

Icing on the Cake didn't put the colorful cupcakes in the display until noon -- which doesn't leave a lot of time for customers to find out about them.

"We'll announce it on social media and in mass emailings," Halberg said. "We started by making a few dozen, but I think they'll sell quickly and we'll have to make more before the day is over."

Any amount of additional sales would be good for the bakery, which has struggled during the second half of the pandemic.

"Our sales are down by about half," Halberg said. "And Valentine's Day is coming up. That's one of our busiest times of the year, but I don't know how it'll turn out this year with the pandemic going on."