Canon City farmers market to launch online marketplace

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Green Thumb Farmers Market in Canon City wanted to expand to a brick and mortar store, but when Covid hit last March, forcing the Sunday farmers market to temporarily close, those plans changed drastically.

The farmers market moved its products online in hopes of keeping all 28 vendors afloat.

The website was created by Green Thumb and one of its vendors, High Plains Farms.

It lets shoppers buy their products online, then pick them up curbside a few days later.

As of Wednesday, Canon City is the only pick-up location, but with demand up for certain vendors, Green Thumb plans on expanding pick-ups to the Black Forest region.

“It’s great we have vendors supporting vendors," said Misty McCullah, co-owner of High Plains Farms. "When we all come together on one platform, it’s easier for the community to connect to all of us, sort of in one place, instead of here and there and everywhere.”

Online shopping will start at 5 a.m. Sundays, beginning January 31st and runs until 10 p.m. the following Wednesday .

Pick up is then the Saturday of that week. Payments will be accepted online or in cash at pick-up. There is a $1.50 fee for every order placed online.

The website goes live January 31st.