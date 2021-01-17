Couple robbed at gunpoint, police searching for suspect

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3000 Block of South Chelton Loop near the Citadel Mall in reference to a personal robbery.

Upon arrival officers located an adult male suffering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries. It was determined that the victim and his girlfriend were approached within the parking lot and robbed at gunpoint by two unknown males.

The male victim was assaulted by the suspects during the robbery. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival with an undisclosed amount of money, vehicle keys, and a cell phone. The investigation is ongoing.