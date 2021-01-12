Annexation, carports part of long agenda for year’s first Colorado Springs City Council meeting

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A late Tuesday evening appears likely for the City Council as members hold their first official meeting of 2021.

As of 5 p.m. -- seven hours after the meeting began -- the council still hadn't reached arguably the two major items on the agenda.

First in line is the final appeal by two homeowners who were cited for violating the city's code regulating how close to the sidewalk a carport can be. The city's Planning Commission rejected an appeal from the homeowners late last year.

At last count, several dozen homeowners had been cited for violating the code.

Also to be considered by the council, is an annexation request from a developer to bring 900 acres along East Woodmen Road into the city limits and build a community of nearly 3,000 homes. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported on the proposal in September.

On Tuesday morning, El Paso County commissioners unanimously voted to support the annexation plan -- although commissioner Longinos Gonzalez did so reluctantly, saying that the city didn't give commissioners enough time to review the plan.

Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, who was appointed board chairman at the start of the meeting, said several issues regarding the annexation remain unresolved but is confident that the city and county will ultimately agree on them.

In other matters, the council passed a resolution approving an urban forestry management plan designed to provide more resources for maintaining trees along sidewalks and other city property.

