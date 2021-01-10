Police investigating shots fired in downtown Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning around 10:40am, officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to the area of Colorado Blvd. and Walnut St. for reports of shots fired.

Officers made contact with the victim, who said that as he approached the intersection a car backed out from a parking lot and into his path. He honked his horn at the car. The car pulled into the intersection, did a U-turn and came back towards him.

The driver of the vehicle had a handgun and started shooting at the victim’s car as it drove by. The victim’s car was struck in the front driver’s side door and rear driver’s side door, however, the victim was not injured. The suspect vehicle left northbound on Walnut St. The suspect was driving a white sedan and described as younger Caucasian male.

Investigating officers were able to identify the shooter through video surveillance and purchases made from local retailers prior to the incident. Charges for attempted second degree murder are pending.