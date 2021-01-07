Gov. Polis extends statewide mask mandate through Feb. 6

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis has once again extended Colorado's statewide mask mandate for another 30 days.

The mask mandate was set to expire Wednesday, but the governor's office issued an extension that is set to last until Feb. 6. The mask mandate has been in place since July and has been regularly extended amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The mandate requires that masks be worn in all public places, with a few exceptions.

More information on the mask mandate extension can be found here.