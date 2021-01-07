COVID-19 testing stops at Pueblo Mall

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, a decrease in the number of people getting testing for COVID-19 has resulted in the closure of one of two free community testing sites operated by MAKO Medical in Pueblo County. The drive-thru testing site at the Pueblo Mall will close effective Monday, January 11. The last day of testing at the Pueblo Mall will be Saturday, January 9th.

Free community COVID-19 testing will continue at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. This testing site, also operated by MAKO, is drive-thru and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no limit to the number of people who can be tested each day. Testing results are generally back in four days. Those being tested are encouraged to pre-register at https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=25.

“The number of people seeking testing in Pueblo County has decreased to the point where we believe it is no longer necessary to operate two testing sites,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “We are confident the one testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds will be able to handle the current and future demand for testing in our community.”

The Pueblo Mall testing site opened in early December to meet the high demand for community testing occurring at the time. In November, 22,418 tests were administered at the lone site at the Colorado State Fair. In December, there were 16,384 tests conducted between both sites. So far this month, there have been 1,245 tests administered.

“Mako has been a terrific community partner and we appreciate their on-going support of our testing site at the Colorado State Fair,” stated Evetts.

“We want the public to know that we will continue to have free community testing for COVID-19 as long as there is the need,” said Evetts. “Although vaccinations have begun and our positivity rate has decreased, we want the public to know COVID still exists in our community. We urge anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or anyone who has come in contact with someone who has tested positive, to get tested.”

Information about COVID-19 in Pueblo including testing and pre-registration for testing is available at the COVID-19 Information Line and on the (719) 583-4444 internet www.pueblohealth.org/covid19.