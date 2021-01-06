Peak Vista Community Health Care Centers needs supplies for vulnerable community members

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Peak Vista Community Health Care Centers are looking to help patients amid the pandemic. Peak Vista is a non-profit health center that provides medical and dental care, while incorporating behavioral health services for all ages.

The center, which serves over 93,000 patients through 28 outpatient centers in Colorado's Pikes Peak and East Central regions, says they've observed increase in unemployment and homelessness among their patients.

Now, they're asking for people to help provide needed items, including:

Sleeping Bags, Blankets, and/or Tents

Gloves, Scarves, Socks and/or Hats

Small First Aid Kits

Backpacks

Travel Toothbrush and Toothpaste

Flashlights

Chapstick

Hand Sanitizer

Handwarmers

Gift Cards for Gas or Groceries

Puzzle books

Items should be new, only. They are not looking for food or clothing (i.e. shirts, pants, jackets, etc.) at this time.

Peak Vista says the donations are more important now than ever before. They say they have patients asking for gloves and blankets, as the nights get colder, adding that one patient woke up and their friend had died through the night due to the cold.

To donate, please drop off any donations at the Health Center 340 Printers Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. For questions or donation inquiries, please contact Chad at (719) 344-6479 or email Chad.Werner@peakvista.org.