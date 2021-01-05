What’s next for old Pikes Peak summit house after closing permanently?

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday's announcement that the old Pikes Peak summit house will close in favor of a new version opening this spring, raises some interesting questions.

Although it was inevitable that the 1963 original summit house would close, more people likely would have visited in the final week, had they known it would close this soon. So why wasn't there advance notice?

How many of the items inside the old summit house (except for merchandise) will be taken to the new Summit Complex?

What will happen to the two iconic Pikes Peak signs at the front and back of the building, which were a popular site for millions of photographs by tourists? Will they be taken to the new house or continue to exist at another location?

Will anyone be allowed to purchase or obtain any parts of the old house as personal mementos or for historical purposes?

Would the Pioneers Museum, or any other local museum, be interested in rebuilding the original house and using it -- or parts of it -- for a future exhibit.

Finally, what's the schedule for demolishing the building?

Pikes Peak officials were unavailable for comment Tuesday, but KRDO NewsChannel 13 is working on getting answers to these questions before the original summit houses disappears into history.