Cinemark theaters across Colorado set to reopen on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Cinemark Holdings Inc. announced on Tuesday, that they will begin reopening all of their Colorado theaters this Friday.

On Tuesday, Cinemark Holdings, Inc., said that in accordance with the updated Covid-19 mandates they will be reopening their Colorado theaters starting on Friday, in time to showcase Wonder Woman 1984, News of the World, Promising Young Woman, Monster Hunter and other new releases.

Tickets will be on sale starting Tuesday for standard theater showtimes and for those looking to stay within their own trusted covid-safe groups, Cinemark said they can still book "private parties" at www.cinemark.com for a Private Watch Party for their groups at just $99 for standard "Comeback Classics" such as Anchorman, Kung Fu Panda, Sing, Crazy Rich Asians, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and others, and $149 for new releases.

Cinemark said they will reopen with "greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience."

For more information about the Cinemark's reopening, including enhanced protocols, location-specific opening dates and hours, movie showtimes and ticket salesman go to their website at: www.cinemark.com.