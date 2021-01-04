Rep. Doug Lamborn joins group of Republicans objecting to Electoral College results

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado's 5th Congressional District announced that he's joining a group of over 140 Republican representatives who say they'll officially object to the Electoral College results in the 2020 presidential election.

Lamborn said in a statement Monday that he believes "serious irregularities and improprieties" took place during the election, which he says "threaten America's confidence in our electoral system."

Lamborn is referring to vote counts in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Michigan. President-elect Joe Biden won all of those states, but Republicans have alleged that there was voter fraud.

Republican judges, along with the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, have ruled that there were no widespread fraud efforts.

The Colorado GOP Chairman, Rep. Ken Buck, has said that Congress can't overturn the election.

“We must respect the states’ authority here. Though doing so may frustrate our immediate political objectives, we have sworn an oath to promote the Constitution above our policy goals. We must count the electoral votes submitted by the states,” Buck said in a statement on Sunday. However, Buck didn't outright disavow the claims of voter fraud.

Despite numerous rulings in federal and state courts that consistently went against the Republicans' claims, over 140 representatives and more than 10 Republican senators have said that they'll object to certifying the Electoral College results. Lamborn joins newly elected Rep. Lauren Boebert as Colorado's dissenting voices in the matter.

I will object to the Electoral College results due to election irregularities. A fair election system is a fundamental building block of our republic & my constituents deserve to know that the election was free of fraud. @realDonaldTrump fought for us, on #JAN6 I'll fight for him pic.twitter.com/9LSj5Dao94 — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) January 4, 2021

We're working on getting more information from Lamborn's office.