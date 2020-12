Top Stories

(KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials are giving an update on the response to COVID-19 Wednesday after a new variant of the coronavirus was detected this week.



Watch below starting around 10:15 a.m.:

As of Tuesday's data, there have been 328,408 cases of COVID-19 found in Colorado, and 3,803 deaths have been due to the coronavirus.