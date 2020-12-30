Colorado Springs provides more details Wednesday about its upcoming sesquicentennial celebration

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 150th anniversary of the city's founding isn't until July 31 but the first in a series of events to commemorate the occasion starts on New Year's Eve.

At 9 p.m. Thursday, Mayor John Suthers will join the local AdAmAn hiking club in setting off 150 fireworks, one for each year of the city's existence. That display will happen before the usual holiday show at midnight.

Suthers held a news conference Wednesday on the city's upcoming sesquicentennial, joined by AdAmAn Club president Dan Stuart.

"Dan approached me a year-and-a half or so ago, saying he wanted to use the club's annual hike to the Pikes Peak summit and fireworks show to kick off the sesquicentennial," Suthers said. "I thought it was a fantastic idea. I can't think of a better way to start the celebration."

The mayor plans to join the club at the summit for both fireworks shows.

"We usually dedicate our hikes to someone or something," Stuart said. "This year, we're dedicating the hike to the people of Colorado Springs."

The city's scheduled sesquicentennial events are as follows:

HISTORICAL EXHIBIT AT PIONEERS MUSEUM -- Opening Jan. 30, it will feature 150 objects, illuminating 150 stories, commemorating the city's 150 years. It will include the people, places and events that helped shape Colorado Springs. Featured objects will range widely in age, size and format to engage, surprise and inform residents and visitors alike.

TREE PLANTING -- This effort began last fall with a goal of planting an additional 18,071 trees to celebrate the city's founding in 1871. Nearly 2,000 trees have been documented as planted so far. The city is working with local nurseries and Colorado Springs Utilities on the project. April is being promoted as Tree Month to provide residents with information about the best type of trees to plan, the best locations for planting and proper tree care.

BEARDS BONNETS & BLUES FEST -- June 12 at Rock Ledge Ranch. This family-friendly event will offer a variety of activities for people of all ages. History will combine with modern times and allow guests to participate in beverage tastings, enjoy live music from a variety of local bands, take part in games popular in the late 1800s, interact with actors playing historic roles, learn about and celebrate the history of Native Coloradans, compete for the title of Best Beard or Best Bonnet, and more.

THEN & NOW PHOTO EXHIBIT -- Opens July 8 at Library 21c. A local photographer will compare photos from city locations in 1871 with how those locations presently look. The photos will be on display at this location for two months before traveling to various library branches and other venues through the end of 2021.

SESQUICENTENNIAL GALA -- July 17 at the Broadmoor's International Center. The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corporation is hosting the event to celebrate 150 years of business in the city. The event will feature 1871 décor and food options.

SESQUICENTENNIAL FESTIVAL -- July 31, downtown. A community parade through time will start the festivities on Tejon Street, followed by live music, food and fun. A pep rally will cap the night as Olympic City USA cheers on the athletes representing Team USA in the 2021 summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Suthers said that city officials are discussing, but have not decided on yet, the possibility of backup plans that could reduce the size of the events or make them virtual events, if the COVID-19 pandemic persists.