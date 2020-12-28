Locals react to Stimulus Check package

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Once the second COVID-19 relief bill is approved, some Americans can expect to receive a stimulus check within the next month.

Today, the House agreed to raise the amount of the stimulus check from $600 to $2,000. The bill now goes to the Republican-led Senate, where its' fate is uncertain as of Monday evening.

KRDO spoke with Colorado Springs residents who are hoping for the possibility of a $2,000 stimulus check next month, compared to the original stimulus check that was set to be $600. Many say the $600 wouldn't be enough to help people struggling.



“No $600 isn’t enough at all," expressed Joseph Brady, a longtime Coloradan. He told KRDO the $600 stimulus check would barely get him by. “I am 76 and I have diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and I want to go back to work, but I can’t until I get the shot.”



After he running out of his unemployment money, he now relies on a supplement check that only reads eighty-one dollars a week.



“What do you do with $81? You can’t pay your electric bill with that," Brady said.



Linda Grimes a retired nurse who is taking care of her husband echoes Brady's sentiment. Adding that the $2,000 stimulus check would be the difference between having food on the table or not.



“The $600? I can’t imagine, living in a house with kids? I can’t imagine not having food on the table or not having cash," said Grimes. “I’ve seen so many people, me included, who would love to have that money just eat.”



Others, however, say while they hope for the higher check, they're willing to accept any help they can get.



“I definitely think it’ll be better to wait for more money, but any amount works, to be honest," said Colorado Springs resident Melvin Taylor.





As for lawmakers, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet believes there’s still a long road to recovery in addition to the relief package.



“The country faces hard months ahead as we work to distribute the vaccine and get the economy back on track."