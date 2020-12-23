Survey says more Americans ready to take COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A recent survey shows Americans' willingness to get the coronavirus vaccine has gone up since the first two vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The survey by USA TODAY and Suffolk University asked 1,000 registered voters across the country if they will get the shot; 46% percent of people say they will get the vaccine when it's available to them.

That's nearly double the 26% of voters who were ready to get the shot when asked in the same survey in October.

About 32% of people said they're waiting until other people take it before they do.

One in five voters say they won't get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Dr. Robin Johnson, the medical director for El Paso County Department of Public Health, is urging people in our region to make a different choice.

"I think there have been minimal risks to it," said Johnson. "The benefits of being able to be immune to COVID, and then to create herd immunity ... it's pretty phenomenal. I encourage people to really step into this opportunity."

COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available to the general public in Colorado by summer 2021.

The survey also shows a distinct partisan divide when it comes to the vaccine: 67% of Democrats say they are willing to get the vaccine as soon as possible, but 35% of Republicans say they are ready to do the same.