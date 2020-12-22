Man follows stolen car until alleged thief flips it at Colorado Springs skate park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The owner of a car that was stolen Tuesday morning says he found the car and followed it for nearly 30 minutes until the alleged thief crashed and flipped it at the Memorial Skate Park in Colorado Springs.
It started Tuesday morning at a laundromat when the owner of the car left it unattended to run inside. While he was inside, he noticed a woman get in the car and drive away.
According to the victim's statement to police, he got a family member's car to try finding his stolen car before eventually locating it. He said the woman led him on a chase through town that lasted about a half an hour. The woman then pulled into the parking lot near the skate park at Pikes Peak Ave. and crashed the car, causing it to flip over on its roof.
The victim held the woman down until officers arrived, and they took her into custody after getting her medical assistance, a police spokesperson told KRDO.
Police are still working on investigating the incident. The name of the suspect hasn't been released at this time.
As a reminder, it's a traffic violation in Colorado to leave your vehicle running and unattended if it doesn't have a remote start function.
