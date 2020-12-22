First seniors at long-term care center in Colorado get COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) — Two local veterans are among the first senior citizens living in a long-term care facility to have a shot at COVID-19 immunization.

“Some of our first older Coloradans living in long-term care facilities, veterans who proudly served our nation, will today begin the process of being protected from the deadly coronavirus,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

The families of 88-year-old Melvin Menard, a Marine veteran, and 73-year-old Phil Ross, waived and cheered as they watched them receive COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons in Aurora. Menard’s daughter talked about the milestones her father has missed in 2020.

“This past year has been really difficult for my dad. It’s been very difficult with him not being able to see his great-grandbabies and great-great grandbabies actually,” Menard’s daughter said. “With them getting the vaccine, it’s like a Christmas gift to us.”

Gov. Polis says the veterans who received COVID-19 vaccines at Fitzsimons Tuesday will likely have immunity by mid-January.

