Wreaths Across America in Colorado Springs adjusts amid COVID

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year, the National Wreaths Across America Day event for Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs will be shared virtually on Saturday, December 19th.

Organizers say they've had to make modifications to plans for increased safety. Instead, volunteers will lay the wreaths in the Colorado Springs cemetery this year from mid-morning until afternoon. People will be able to watch the ceremony for Pikes Peak National Cemetery on Facebook.

Once all of the sponsored veteran wreaths are placed, they will be available to view through January 4th. People are welcome to visit the cemetery from dawn to dusk any day of the week to pay respects for loved ones and our nations heroes.

Wreaths will also be laid at Evergreen Cemetery by volunteers Saturday morning to ensure the safety of all who attend and participate.

In Pueblo, the ceremony will be held outdoors to comply with COVID-19 restrictions at Roselawn Cemetery.