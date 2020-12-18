Hardest hit COVID-19 areas by zip code in El Paso County

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Department of Public Health and Environment has been tracking COVID-19 case numbers by zip code.

While taking out information on congregate care (i.e. jail outbreaks) to give a more accurate representation of COVID-19 spread in each domain, the data shows that the hardest hit zip codes are: 80916, 80918, 80910, 80909, 80906.

The zip code with the highest COVID-19 numbers is 80916, Southeast Colorado Springs. It's a zip code with 41,098 and 2501 cases, which means 6% of everyone there has been infected with the virus.

Those with the fewest number of COVID-19 cases are in less heavily populated and more rural areas, according to the data.