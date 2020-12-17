Some Colorado healthcare workers given monitoring device after COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) — Some UCHealth workers getting the COVID-19 vaccine this week are wearing a device to monitor for side effects.

The CEO of BioIntelliSense, Dr. James Mault, explains what the BioButton is.

“It’s a medical-grade wearable sensor that is able to measure and monitor your vital signs,” Mault said.

Some of the first healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora began wearing the BioButton one or two days before receiving the vaccine. Mault says that helps the BioButton recognize the patient’s resting vitals. They’ll continue to wear it for seven days after getting immunized.

Mault hopes high-risk populations expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months can use the BioButton to monitor for adverse reactions as well.

“Most healthy, normal people will do very well with the vaccine without any specific monitoring,” Mault said. “But there are those who are frail, elderly, may have high risk. Those individuals may benefit from having additional monitoring in association with the vaccine ... because the vaccine can cause certain side effects.”

The BioButton is disposable. One device stays charged for 30 to 60 days. Patients stick it on their chest and can bathe in it. Vital signs are available via Bluetooth or a healthcare provider.

