Mystery of water flow, ice buildup on 8th Street hill in Colorado Springs could be solved soon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After years of complaints about winter accumulations of ice on the 8th Street hill on the city's southwest side, a public works crew started a repair project Tuesday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 has previously reported on a steady flow of water, believed to be from an underground spring, that drains several blocks down the northeast side of the hill, near the Motor City area.

The water flows between Olympic Village Drive and Motor City Drive, and results in a thick buildup of ice along the curb and on driveways to several businesses -- causing a safety hazard for traffic, pedestrians and bicycle riders.

There is a drain at the bottom of the hill at Motor City Drive but most the flowing water freezes before it reaches the drain.

City workers occasionally bring in heavy equipment to break up, scoop up and remove the ice. Earlier this month, however, two affected business owners used shovels to crack the ice themselves.

"We're tired of this," said one of the business owners. "We've asked the city for years to do something about it, and nothing has been done. Isn't this what we pay taxes for?"

A crew has diverted traffic away from the lane where the water is flowing, and is using heavy equipment to dig into the spot. Several workers were using buckets to gather accumulated water and pour it downhill.

"We're trying to figure out exactly where the water is coming from and what to do about it," a worker at the scene said.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is waiting for a response from city officials to provide more details.