Don’t make yourself an easy target, look out for holiday thieves

Top Stories

We are just nine days to Christmas, and despite the expected 30% increase in online holiday shopping, a lot of people will still be shopping at local malls and shopping centers and means the potential for holiday thieves.

The National Crime Prevention council says while you’re in a store, do not buy more than you can carry. And, plan ahead by taking a friend with you or ask a store employee to help you carry your packages to the car. Also, don't rush to take your credit card out of your wallet too soon, 'shoulder thieves' are just waiting to read your number and put it to use before you even know it.

Sergeant Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says sometimes you don’t realize the mistakes you make until it’s too late.

“You get back to your car and you realize I left my car door unlocked, I can’t believe I did that. But when you are moving so quickly in the day you don’t even realize the mistakes that you can make. Slow things down and make sure there are no valuable items in your vehicle.”

Sgt. Mynatt also says becoming target can happen so fast.

"It takes a matter of seconds. They are going through these parking lots checking windows. If they see a blanket or jacket covering something nine times out of ten you have an item of value underneath that,” said Mynatt.

Other things to keep in mind when out shopping, when walking to and from your car watch out for pickpockets. Carry your purse close to your body or your wallet inside a coat or front pants pocket. And, make sure you have your keys in hand when approaching your vehicle.