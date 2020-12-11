List: Where Colorado’s first COVID-19 vaccine shipments are going

Top Stories

The Colorado Department of Public Health has released its initial distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccines that are expected to come to Colorado through the rest of December.

The first shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines are expected to begin arriving next week and the following week, respectively. CDPHE will then distribute the doses to the following facilities.

Facility name Pfizer initial allocation Moderna initial allocation Alamosa County Public Health Department 600 Animas Surgical Hospital* 115 Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center 400 Aspen Valley Hospital 100 500 Baca County Public Health 100 Banner Fort Collins Medical Center 200 Bent County Public Health 100 Boulder County Public Health - Boulder Site 600 Boulder County Public Health - Longmont Site 100 Castle Rock Adventist Hospital 415 200 Chaffee County Public Health 100 Cheyenne County Public Health 100 Children's Hospital Colorado* 4875 6300 Clear Creek County Public Health 100 Clinica Family Health - Boulder 200 Clinica Family Health - Pecos 200 Clinica Family Health - Thornton 100 Clinica Family Health - Westminster Federal Heights 100 Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center* 300 Colorado Department of Corrections Pharmacy 500 Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo 2300 Colorado Plains Medical Center 150 200 Colorado West Health Care - Community Hospital 1200 Community Health Services 100 Conejos County Public Health 100 Costilla County Public Health 100 Custer County Public Health Agency 100 Delta County Memorial Hospital 330 300 Delta County Public Health Department 100 Denver Health Medical Center 2925 5600 Denver Public Health Immunization Clinic 400 Dolores County Public Health 100 Eagle County Public Health Avon 1100 East Morgan County Hospital 200 El Paso County Public Health 300 Foothills Hospital (Boulder Community) 975 2000 Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment 100 Gilpin County Public Health 100 Good Samaritan Medical Center 975 900 Grand County Public Health 100 Grand River Medical Center 600 Gunnison County Public Health* 300 600 Haxtun Hospital District 50 100 Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center 345 300 Hinsdale County Public Health 100 Jefferson County Public Health 200 Kaiser Permanente Arapahoe Medical Office 200 Kaiser Permanente Aurora Centrepoint Medical Office 300 Kaiser Permanente Baseline Medical Office 100 Kaiser Permanente Briargate Medical Office 100 Kaiser Permanente Brighton Medical Office 100 Kaiser Permanente East Denver Medical Office 100 Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake Medical Office 200 Kaiser Permanente Highlands Ranch Medical Office 100 Kaiser Permanente Lakewood Medical Office 300 Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Office 500 Kaiser Permanente Longmont Medical Office 100 Kaiser Permanente Rock Creek Medical Office 700 Kaiser Permanente Skyline Medical Office 200 Kaiser Permanente Smoky Hill Medical Office 100 Kaiser Permanente Southwest Medical Office 100 Kaiser Permanente Westminster Medical Office 300 Kaiser Permanente Wheat Ridge Medical Office 100 Kaiser Permanente Franklin Street 600 Kiowa County Public Health 100 Kit Carson County Dept. of Public Health and Environment 100 Lake County Public Health Agency 100 Larimer County Department of Health and Environment 300 Las Animas - Huerfano Health - Walsenburg 100 Las Animas - Huerfano Health Dept. - Trinidad 100 Lincoln County Public Health 200 Littleton Adventist Hospital 600 Longmont United Hospital 700 Longs Peak Hospital 700 Lutheran Medical Center 975 1500 Matthews - VU 200 McKee Medical Center 230 200 Medical Center of Aurora 375 2100 Memorial Hospital 400 Mercy Regional Medical Center 360 800 Mesa County Public Health 200 Middle Park Medical Center 300 Mineral (Silver Thread) County Public Health Agency 100 Moffat County Public Health 100 Montezuma County Public Health Dept. 100 Montrose County Public Health 100 Montrose Memorial Hospital 800 Mt. San Rafael Hospital 300 National Jewish Health 975 North Colorado Medical Center 580 900 North Suburban Medical Center 1300 Northeast Colorado Health Dept 200 Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Akron 100 Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Fort Morgan 100 Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Holyoke 100 Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Julesburg 100 Northeast Colorado Health Dept- Yuma 100 Northwest Colorado Health - Craig 100 Optum Medical Center Point Specialty Clinic 700 Otero County Health Department - La Junta 100 Ouray County Public Health Agency 100 Pagosa Springs Medical Center 200 Park County Public Health 100 Parker Adventist Hospital 1200 Parkview Medical Center, Inc. 1000 2500 Penrose-St. Francis Health Services 1950 1100 Platte Valley Medical Center 2600 Porter Adventist Hospital 1400 Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center 975 2900 Prowers County Public Health 100 Prowers Medical Center 175 100 Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment* 10 300 Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health 200 Rio Grande County Public Health 100 Rio Grande Hospital 50 100 Rose Medical Center 300 1500 Routt County Public Health Department 100 Saguache County Public Health - Center 100 Saguache County Public Health - Saguache 100 Saint Joseph Hospital 1650 3000 Salud Family Health Center Brighton 100 Salud Family Health Center Commerce City 100 Salud Family Health Center Longmont 100 Salud Family Health Centers - Fort Collins 100 San Juan Basin Public Health 100 San Juan County Public Health 100 San Miguel County Dept. of Health and Env 100 Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital 115 100 Sky Ridge Medical Center 975 2600 Southwest Memorial Hospital 300 200 St. Anthony Hospital 975 1500 St. Anthony North Health Campus 975 400 St. Anthony Summit Medical Center 180 800 St. Mary’s Medical Center 675 2300 St. Thomas More Hospital 300 100 Sterling Regional Medical Center 300 Summit County Public Health 100 Swedish Medical Center 1950 2400 Teller County Public Health and Environment 100 Telluride Regional Medical Center 100 Tri-County Health Department - Greenwood Village* 500 UCHealth Broomfield Hospital 200 UCHealth Grandview Hospital 100 UCHealth Greeley Hospital* 325 500 UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital 700 UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies 500 1100 UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital 3900 4100 UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center* 580 200 University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital Central 3900 4100 University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital North 800 University of Colorado Hospital Authority 7800 6000 Vail Health Hospital* 875 800 Valley View Hospital Association 215 1000 Valley Wide Alamosa Pharmacy 500 Weld County Department of Public Health 200 Wray Community District Hospital 100 Locations with asterisks are also serving as hubs and will help distribute vaccine doses to other locations.

Gov. Jared Polis said earlier this week that Colorado is getting a little under 47,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and about 96,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the next two weeks. He said the state expects regular shipments of the vaccine after that.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the locations that will store the vaccine were chosen because they can "store, monitor, and handle vaccines in ultra-cold temperatures (-60°C to -80°C), as well as their willingness to redistribute COVID-19 vaccines to other providers in the region."

The vaccine will be distributed in phases based on the following criteria from CDPHE.

In the winter, the vaccine will be aimed at healthcare workers and individuals, along with EMS, firefighters, police, correctional workers, and other first responders. In spring, the vaccine will be distributed to "higher-risk individuals and essential workers." The general public is expected to get access by summer, as long as supply chains are maintained.