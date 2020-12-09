Polis: Colorado getting 46,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in first order

Top Stories

Colorado will be getting a little over 46,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the state's first order, according to Gov. Jared Polis, and another batch of about 96,000 vaccines will be coming shortly after that.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis gave the update Wednesday on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as preparations are made for vaccinations to arrive.

Colorado expects to get the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine between Dec. 13 and Dec. 16, with a Moderna vaccine shipment of 95,600 doses a week later.



