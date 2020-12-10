Winterize your home ahead of this week’s storm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coloradans are gearing up for the winter storm Thursday night until Saturday, and experts are weighing in on how to winterize your house.
A leader in the home improvement and services industry, Modernize.com, has five ways to avoid getting stuck in the cold:
- Furnace inspection - change the air filter and schedule a professional inspection; the HVAC needs a once-over to avoid the cost of a new furnace replacement
- Windows and doors - consider switching out screens for storm windows, check the frames for gaps and fill any with caulk or weather stripping to prevent heat loss
- Clean out the gutters - remove debris to reduce the risk of ice dams or water damage; while on the ladder, try to inspect the roof or hire someone (it’s cheaper than a leak)
- Hose and sprinkler management - for homeowners that live in colder climates, it’s best to disconnect hoses for the winter season and add a hose bib insulator; remember to blow out the sprinkler system too
- Switch the ceiling fans to rotate clockwise - this produces a gentle updraft to force the warm air down; keeping a fan on low and running it clockwise allows owners to turn the heat down a few degrees to help with utility bills
- Bonus tip - invest in heavier curtains to help keep additional heat inside
Comments