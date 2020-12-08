Colorado certifies final election results

Top Stories

DENVER, (KRDO) - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, making the results of the election official and final.

On Tuesday, Colorado Secretary of State, Jenna Griswold, stated the results of Colorado's 2020 election was certified after each county’s bipartisan canvass boards submitted their official abstract of votes to the Secretary of State’s Office, and the conclusion of an automatic recount in the race for the 18th Judicial District.

“The 2020 General Election will be remembered as one of the most challenging and successful elections in our state’s history,” said Secretary Griswold. “Colorado rose to the challenge of executing a successful general election during a pandemic by adding access and safeguards. Over 3.2 million Coloradans made their voices heard, setting the highest record number of voters participating in any election held in state history." she said.

Tuesday's final certification had 1,804,352 votes going to President-Elect President Biden and 1,365,607 votes to President Trump.

For complete 2020 General Election results go to KRDO Election Results 2020 or visit the State's website at: www.sos.state.co.us.