Colorado Springs officers cheer kids with cancer at ‘Shop with a Cop’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office are partnering up with the Candlelighters of Southern Colorado to take part in the annual 'Shop with a Cop' event.

Police officers and sheriff's deputies will meet at the Target Store on 3810 Bloomington Street to shop with children and family members who have been impacted by childhood cancer and blood disorders.

Due to the devastating impacts of these diseases, both financially and emotionally, the event will help children spend time with officers in a positive environment.

Taking the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, and since many of the children are immunocompromised, this year's event is modified and will be a "drive-through" event.

The drive-through setting allows kids to stay in their vehicles, as Santa comes by with greetings, stockings and gift cards to Target. Officers and deputies plan to hand out candy canes and Police stickers, and spread some holiday cheer.

Deputies and officers have partnered with Candlelighters and Target for over 25 years to provide this small moment of respite to these families.