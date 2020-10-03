Governor Polis lights up State Capitol in honor of fallen firefighters

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Capitol will be lit up in red for 3 nights, from Sunday, October 4, through October 6, in honor of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The tribute is part of the National Firefighters Memorial Weekend, honoring the lives of 82 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 21 firefighters who died in previous years.

“In Colorado and across the country brave men and women are fighting on the front lines of wildfires, working to protect our communities and keep us safe,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We can’t thank our firefighters enough for their service and it’s important that we honor those who have lost their lives answering the call of duty. Their dedication will not be forgotten.”

Four Colorado firefighters who lost their lives will also be remembered during the National Firefighters Memorial Weekend, online at 10:00 am (EDT).