‘CityServe Day’: Largest one-day volunteer event cleans up Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- COSILoveYou is mobilizing 2,000 volunteers to safely serve the city of Colorado Springs at its annual CityServe Day on Saturday, October 3, 2020. This is the 6th year for CityServe Day, the largest one-day volunteer event in Colorado Springs, and will deploy volunteers from local churches and businesses at over 50 project locations across the Pikes Peak region.

CityServe Day is a no-strings-attached, city-wide day of service where “all are welcome to serve and be served.” Volunteers will give their time and energy to schools, parks, local non-profit organizations, neighbors and neighborhoods, serving some of the most prominent needs that exist in our community.

Last year, CityServe Day had nearly 4,200 volunteers from 66 local Churches and 15 businesses represented. Together, they generated over 12,700 volunteer hours in a single day. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, CityServe Day is smaller in scope, but carries the same mission: “to help every woman, man, and child experience the tangible love of God.” This year’s projects are smaller, allowing for appropriate social distancing, but still offer focused and strategic opportunities to serve throughout Colorado Springs. Additionally, we are encouraging this year’s volunteers to wrap up their day of service by stopping by one of 18 locally-owned businesses to also support our local economy.

For more information about COSILoveYou, please visit cosiloveyou.com