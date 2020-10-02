Colorado AG pushes for flight refunds amid new airline relief talks

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — One month ago, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser called for a federal investigation into Frontier Airlines. Now, Weiser is doubling down on his call to action, asking Congress to consider consumer protections while discussing a new airline relief bill.

Weiser and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich lead a group of 40 attorneys general asking that airlines issue COVID-19-related refunds if they’re going to get the federal relief money that they are asking for.

Airlines received nearly $60 billion in federal CARES Act money, which forbid the industry from laying off employees through the end of September. On Oct. 1, thousands of airline staff around the country were furloughed or laid off.

There’s a possibility Congress could extend federal support by another six months and grant the industry an additional $28 billion in payroll support. But Weiser wants new relief to come with new consequences.

“Congress is considering additional financial support for the airline industry as part of a new COVID-19 relief bill,” Weiser said. “During the pandemic here in Colorado, we have heard hundreds of complaints from consumers who were denied ticket refunds for canceled trips or the ability to use flight vouchers, as promised by Frontier Airlines. To protect those consumers, we’ve asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate this behavior.”

The letter to Congress reads, in part:

"Specifically, in addition to financial relief

to the airline companies, Congress should consider and enact the following protections:

• requiring carriers that receive federal financial relief to provide full

refunds to customers who voluntarily cancel their flight reservations

for reasons related to COVID-19;

• strengthening existing laws requiring that refunds for flight

cancellations be remitted in full and according to federal law, and

preventing delays in issuance of refunds or expirations that effectively

cancel the value reimbursed; and

• authorizing state attorneys general to enforce federal airline consumer

protections, thereby broadening consumer violation enforcement

beyond a single federal agency." National Association of Attorneys General

“Our letter simply asks airlines to treat customers fairly, especially after they benefit from billions in taxpayer-funded relief payments and loans,” Weiser said. “In the wake of the federal government providing such relief, it is only reasonable to expect that the airlines treat both their employees and consumers fairly.”

Under federal law, the U.S. Department of Transportation can fine Frontier up to $2,500 per violation.

Frontier Airlines has previously said that it disputes the AG's allegations.

"Throughout the pandemic, Frontier Airlines has acted in good faith to care for our passengers compassionately and fairly," said Jennifer de la Cruz, a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines. "New at all times we have remained in full compliance with DOT rules and regulations governing flight changes, cancellations and refunds. We strongly dispute any suggestion to the contrary."