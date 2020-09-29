Crash in Woodland Park between a car and a semi-truck leaves one dead

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash on Tuesday in Woodland Park near Ute Pass, between a car and a semi-truck has left one person dead.

Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 24 near Ute Pass, between Pennsylvania Ave and Tranquil Acres Road, around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving on-scene they saw a car and a semi-truck collided.

The driver of the car died, but troopers said the crash may have been caused by a medical condition. They will make that information available when they have a report from the coroner. The driver of the semi was uninjured. This is an ongoing investigation.