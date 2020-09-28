C-DOT extends overnight lane closures on I-25 between Monument and Larkspur

Top Stories



EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – C-DOT announced Monday that there will be extended overnight lane closures on I-25 between Monument and Larkspur between September 30th and October 4th.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said in a press release on Monday, that drivers traveling along northbound Interstate 25 between Monument and Larkspur should expect delays of about 20 minutes, due to extended closures that will take place over several nights.

Crews will be installing new drainage pipes underneath the interstate as part of the 18-mile I-25 South Gap project and will replace 9 miles of drainage pipes. Crews have already installed more than 7 miles of new drainage pipe, and upcoming lane closures will allow crews to do more. Crews will remove the asphalt pavement, replace the pipes at a depth of up to 15 feet, and then re-pave with asphalt.

Here is a list of closures drivers can expect: