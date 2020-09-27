Man causes crash on Pueblo’s southside, then flees the scene

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police say a man caused a two-car crash on Pueblo's southside late Saturday night, then fled the scene.

Members of the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo Fire Department responded to a call of a two-car crash late Saturday night on Thatcher and Linda Vista.

One of the crash victims was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another victim was driven to the hospital by private car.

The person who caused the crash fled the scene on foot, but police say they have identified him. This is an ongoing investigation