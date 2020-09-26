Motorcyclist killed Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man died Friday night in a multiple car crash on Academy Blvd near Woodmen Road.

According to Detectives of the Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crash Team, the crash happened around 11:30 pm Friday, when a motorcyclist was going south on Academy Blvd. and suddenly lost control. Two more motorcycles then crashed a short distance away, causing a Subaru to hit one of the second motorcycles.

The victim hit by the Subaru was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and authorities have not yet determined if excessive speeds or impairment were involved. The victim was wearing a protective helmet at the time of the crash.