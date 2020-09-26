Alcohol suspected in early morning rollover crash along I-25

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a rollover crash early Saturday morning on I-25.

At around 4:18 a.m., first responders arrived at the scene of a crash involving a car that hit an unattended parked car on the shoulder of I-25 near the Cimarron street exit. The driver of the car received minor injuries.

Police are still actively investigating the crash, but police said they suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol and played a key role in the crash. Police have not released his identity.

The I-25 southbound off-ramp to Cimarron Street was closed for approximately one hour but has since reopened.