Published 5:59 pm

Woman issued a summons after video captures Trump sign being damaged in Castle Rock

trump sign vandalized
Still frame from video by Sarah Miller

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Castle Rock Police Department identified a woman caught on video attempting to destroy a campaign sign for President Donald Trump.

Castle Rock PD said Friday that the woman had been issued a summons and the case was closed.

The incident started earlier this week when a YouTube video was uploaded showing the woman attempting to tear down the campaign sign.

The woman hasn't been publicly identified by police, and it's not clear what crime she is accused of at this time.

