Discovery Canyon middle school administrators accused of not reporting unlawful sexual contact
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says two administrators at an Academy District 20 middle school are facing a misdemeanor charge for not reporting an instance of unlawful sexual contact.
Police said Friday that officers were investigating "unlawful sexual contact" at Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School in August when they found out about a previous incident on March 3 at the campus.
CSPD says the March 3 incident involved another unlawful sexual contact, but it wasn't reported to law enforcement.
Police say that investigators then opened a case looking into the "failure of mandatory reporting." On Friday, 47-year-old Mario Romero and 49-year-old Tanya Evans were served and released for a class-3 misdemeanor for not reporting child abuse or neglect.
Romero is listed as the principal at Discovery Canyon Middle School, Evans is listed as a 7th Grade Administrator.
Information about the original investigation into unlawful sexual contact hasn't been provided, and it's not clear if any suspects have been arrested in connection with that case.
The school district provided this statement in response:
"Academy District 20 (ASD20) recently learned of allegations of a delay in reporting an incident involving harassment by a student targeting another student at Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School. All Colorado school districts have a responsibility to promptly report matters related to the safety and well-being of students and ASD20 acknowledges its responsibility.
We are obligated to report and be in compliance with C.R.S. 19-3-304. ASD20 is committed to ensuring that continued training efforts are in place to support our staff members and make mandatory reports to our local law enforcement partners and department of human services.
Please keep in mind, all citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The safety and security of our students and staff is always our highest priority.
The district will not make any further comments on this pending matter."Allison Cortez, Academy School District 20 spokesperson
