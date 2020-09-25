Discovery Canyon middle school administrators accused of not reporting unlawful sexual contact

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says two administrators at an Academy District 20 middle school are facing a misdemeanor charge for not reporting an instance of unlawful sexual contact.

Police said Friday that officers were investigating "unlawful sexual contact" at Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School in August when they found out about a previous incident on March 3 at the campus.

CSPD says the March 3 incident involved another unlawful sexual contact, but it wasn't reported to law enforcement.

Police say that investigators then opened a case looking into the "failure of mandatory reporting." On Friday, 47-year-old Mario Romero and 49-year-old Tanya Evans were served and released for a class-3 misdemeanor for not reporting child abuse or neglect.

Romero is listed as the principal at Discovery Canyon Middle School, Evans is listed as a 7th Grade Administrator.

Information about the original investigation into unlawful sexual contact hasn't been provided, and it's not clear if any suspects have been arrested in connection with that case.

The school district provided this statement in response: