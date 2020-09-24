Suspects identified, arrested after Fountain bank robbery

Top Stories

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain police say that the two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at the United Business Bank have been identified.

Police had been looking for the two suspects since the robbery occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday at the bank on S. Santa Fe Ave.

Surveillance video caught the pair, and it appears as though one of the suspects tried to disguise himself as a female.

Police identified the two as 32-year-old Lawrence Wooten and 29-year-old Chad Williams. They both face charges of aggravated robbery and menacing. El Paso County Jail records showed that both had been booked into custody as of Thursday.

Fountain PD says the two are also linked to several other robberies in the region. We're working on getting more information about those alleged thefts.