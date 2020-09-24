More red light cameras being activated in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The number of red light cameras continues to grow in Colorado Springs, with cameras at two more intersections being activated this week.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that on Friday, cameras will go live at the intersections of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard, and E. Platte Ave. and N. Murray Boulevard.

Those lights join the intersections that already have red light cameras activated. There will be a 30-day warning grace period before citations are issued. If you're caught running the light, you can get a $75 citation.

Current intersections with red light cameras