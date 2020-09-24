More red light cameras being activated in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The number of red light cameras continues to grow in Colorado Springs, with cameras at two more intersections being activated this week.
The Colorado Springs Police Department says that on Friday, cameras will go live at the intersections of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard, and E. Platte Ave. and N. Murray Boulevard.
Those lights join the intersections that already have red light cameras activated. There will be a 30-day warning grace period before citations are issued. If you're caught running the light, you can get a $75 citation.
Current intersections with red light cameras
- East Platte Avenue @ Chelton Road (eastbound approach)
- Briargate Boulevard @ Lexington Boulevard(westbound approach)
- Academy Boulevard @ North Carefree Circle(northbound approach)
- Academy Boulevard @ Dublin Boulevard(northbound approach)
- Lake Avenue @ East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard (eastbound approach and left-turn lane eastbound to northbound)
- Airport Road @ South Academy Boulevard (northbound approach and left-turn lane from northbound to westbound)
- Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard (westbound approach and left turn lane)
- Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive (eastbound approach)
