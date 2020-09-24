Colorado added to New Mexico’s 14-day travel quarantine list

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Anybody in Colorado who crosses the state's southern border will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine after the Centennial State was added to New Mexico's list of restricted states due to COVID-19 this week.

The newest "Restricted States" list as of September 23 includes Colorado, which adds to the tally of several dozen states that are labeled as "high-risk."

According to the New Mexico State Public Health Order, people arriving from high-risk states --states with a 5% positivity rate or greater over a 7-day rolling average or a positive test rate greater than 80 per 1 million residents-- "must physically separate from others in a residence or place of lodging for at least 14 days from the date of their entry into New Mexico."

If you're not staying a full 14 days, you'll just stay isolated for the duration of your trip, according to the state.

However, if you can show proof of a valid negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before or after entry into New Mexico, you're exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises you not to travel if you're sick or if you've been around someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.