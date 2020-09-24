Boulder County limits gatherings of college-age residents

Top Stories

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Boulder County health officials have issued new restrictions on gatherings of college-age residents.

Thursday's order comes after the state reported that a coronavirus outbreak at the University of Colorado’s main campus had surpassed 1,100 cases.

Under the order, anyone from 18 and 22 years of age in Boulder is prohibited from participating in any gatherings of any size, whether indoors, outdoors, on or off campus.

There are some exceptions and the order does not affect people living in the same dorm room or household.

The order temporarily suspends university athletic team practices, but it does allow people to work. Solo outdoor activity is permitted.