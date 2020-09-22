Congressman Doug Lamborn condemns university for hosting event with a known terrorist

Top Stories

Washington, D.C. (KRDO) -- Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn sent a letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, condemning San Fransisco State University, after learning that Palestinian terrorist and two-time highjacker, Leila Khaled, is scheduled to speak at a virtual roundtable discussion on “Gender, Justice, & Resistance”, hosted by SFSU.

Congressman Lamborn said in a statement that the university should not give Khaled a platform to "spread her toxic ideology" to students, adding that the virtual event is "aiding the dissemination of terrorist propaganda and materially supporting terrorism."

Khaled was a part of the team that hijacked two commercial airliners in 1969 and 1970 along with members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

San Francisco State University’s president, Lynn Mahoney, defended the decision to allow Khaled to participate, stressing the importance for college students "to learn to think critically and come to independent, personal conclusions about events of local and global importance."

The virtual roundtable discussion is scheduled to be on Zoom, Wednesday, September 23rd, at 1:30 p.m. (Mountain Time).