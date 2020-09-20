Charity run helps fight suicide in Southern Colorado

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership is hosting a 'Race Against Suicide Virtual/In-Person 5K Run & 3K Walk.'

The race starts at El Pomar Youth Sports Park, beginning at 10:30am.

Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership says their mission is to provide awareness, prevention and intervention. This year's motto is “It starts with me”. One voice, one person, one action, and one step at a time can change some’s journey.

For people racing Sunday, entrance fees will go to support training programs in the community, including:

Support Rooted in Love Training

Mental Health First Aid Training

Group Support Sessions

Community Outreach Programs

Individual Counseling

With the unusual times amid COVID-19, PPSPP says their team is prepared to follow all precautions necessary for proper social distancing.



The race culminates with a 'Celebration of Hope' early Sunday afternoon.