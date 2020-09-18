Colorado Springs man arrested for possession of child porn

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police identified a 40-year-old man facing felony charges for child sex abuse after an undercover investigation.

According to CSPD, Joshua Montgomery was arrested after a search was executed Tuesday at his home in the 2000 block of Lexington Village.

Montgomery was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child and for possession and distribution of child sex abuse material.

Montgomery was booked into the El Paso County Jail but has since been released on a $25,000 bond.

We're working on getting more information about what led to Montgomery's arrest, and we requested court documents earlier this week. We'll update this article when more details are available.