Colorado Springs Mayor gives State of the City address
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is speaking to his constituents and giving a State of the City address Thursday morning.
It's Suthers' sixth State of the City speech, and it comes in a year that has seen big changes due to COVID-19 and calls for more police accountability.
Watch the speech below:
We'll update this article throughout the day.
Comments
2 Comments
Tabor topic – Those figures are not including the still not completely calculated Census monies. You are asking before these census numbers come in because after the Census numbers come in, this discrepancy would not exist.
…
Olympic center museum – who really believes this will draw in more tourists?
…
Visitor center AFA – why is the federal government taxes not entirely paying for this?
…
City employees kudos – Agree the front line employees have done an amazing job. Now we just need the elected officials and the supervisory cadre to catch up to the great job the front line employees do.
…
3, term-limited council persons – So that means we can get new blood on the council that are not entirely bought in to the lobbyists. This is good news.
…
History of ourselves and Colorado Springs – Yes we all need to study and become students of our history, so we can fix the future and not repeat the past. We must change our course and fix our city for the better. Government financial accountability through full transparency released to the public is a great place to start this venture.
…
CDPHE – Kudos for doing all you done, especially with the budget your department runs on and the limited personnel your department has employed.
…
It’s good to watch the Emmy’s or the Oscar’s or even this. A bunch of wealthy elected officials and their cadre of supervisors all patting themselves on the backs publicly for the job they are being paid to do. And just like the Emmy’s and the Oscar’s, they are just as clueless as to the real problems that are not being addressed by themselves.
These elected officials and the supervisory cadre’s past performance truly does speak louder than any speech on a soap box.