Tavern League of Colorado drops lawsuit challenging 11 p.m. last call

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The Tavern League of Colorado has withdrawn its lawsuit challenging Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order to stop the sale of alcohol at 11 p.m. at bars and restaurants statewide, according to our news partners at 9NEWS in Denver.

Attorney Jordan Factor confirmed that the non-profit group filed paperwork on Monday afternoon to drop the lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis.

"The Tavern League has reluctantly decided that it must dismiss the suit because it was too expensive to maintain, especially in light of the devastating economic blow our members have suffered,” Factor said.

Polis originally ordered a 10 p.m. last call for alcohol served in bars and restaurants on July 21. Polis extended the last call to 11 p.m. on Aug. 21 following a drop in COVID-19 infections in young adults.

The co-owner of Bottles and Taps in Colorado Springs is hopeful the governor will allow alcohol sales until midnight on Sept. 21, when Polis is expected to reevaluate the executive order.

